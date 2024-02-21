Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,557,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,113 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.30% of TEGNA worth $37,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEGNA Trading Down 0.3 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of TGNA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.45. 334,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,479. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

TEGNA Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

