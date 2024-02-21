Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,326 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of United Bankshares worth $53,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,825,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,857,000 after buying an additional 51,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in United Bankshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,758,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,767,000 after purchasing an additional 515,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,726,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,739,000 after purchasing an additional 127,760 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 742.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,080,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,618,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

United Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of UBSI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,383. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.98 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

