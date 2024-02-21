Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,327,078 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,021 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $39,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Simmons First National by 70.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 11.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Simmons First National Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.76. The stock had a trading volume of 55,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,120. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.89. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.25 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Simmons First National Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 57.97%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

