Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,768,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,240 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 7.30% of Hope Bancorp worth $77,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 331.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 51.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Hope Bancorp by 12.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOPE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.21. The company had a trading volume of 77,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,353. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $135.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.47 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 7.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HOPE. Wedbush reduced their target price on Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, and other business-related financing needs; real estate loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, auto, credit card, and personal loans.

