Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 470.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 969,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 799,625 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.46% of Concentrix worth $77,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Concentrix by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 14,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at about $593,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXC stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.43. 46,748 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04. Concentrix Co. has a 1-year low of $70.58 and a 1-year high of $140.48.

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 18.31%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNXC. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Concentrix from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.20.

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

