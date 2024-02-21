Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $41.41 Million Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 32.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 132,162 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.31% of Otter Tail worth $41,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $28,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 149.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Otter Tail during the first quarter worth $45,000. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

OTTR stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.59. 22,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.48. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.58.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

