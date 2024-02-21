Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $45.49 Million Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 633,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Signet Jewelers worth $45,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,181,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,370,000 after acquiring an additional 31,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,358,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,935,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,843,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,386,000 after acquiring an additional 179,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,610,000 after acquiring an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,201,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,253,000 after acquiring an additional 93,136 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SIG stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $106.43. 167,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,164. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $57.10 and a 12 month high of $108.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.17.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider William Brace sold 8,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $803,312.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,424 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,122.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $1,031,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,740 shares in the company, valued at $99,841,735.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Brace sold 8,360 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $803,312.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,920,122.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 99,934 shares of company stock worth $9,737,160. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIG has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

