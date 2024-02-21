Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $48.04 Million Stock Holdings in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,529,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 121,404 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 5.79% of TETRA Technologies worth $48,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 214.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered TETRA Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

TETRA Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of TTI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 214,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,129. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

