Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $59.64 Million Stock Position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,240,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,805 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $59,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 79.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim raised NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NorthWestern Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE NWE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.20. 49,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,950. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.40 and its 200-day moving average is $50.00. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.97 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.