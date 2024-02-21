Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $69.19 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,530 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Crown worth $69,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Crown by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after acquiring an additional 19,046 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $663,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,301,458.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCK traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.21. The stock had a trading volume of 162,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,658. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average of $86.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CCK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

