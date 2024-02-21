Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,521,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 833,787 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.04% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $71,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.72.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,673. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $71.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

