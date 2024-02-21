Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 179,004 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655,219 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 179,004 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.31% of Installed Building Products worth $81,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,990,000 after buying an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,629,000 after purchasing an additional 329,661 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,806,000 after purchasing an additional 217,671 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $29,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth $16,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In related news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

Shares of IBP stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.30. 52,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,678. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.32 and its 200 day moving average is $154.06. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.57 and a 1 year high of $214.37.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBP

Installed Building Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.