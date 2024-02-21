Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,240,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,805 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.03% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $59,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWE. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,844,000 after acquiring an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,842,000 after buying an additional 14,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

NorthWestern Energy Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NWE traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.20. 49,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.00. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.44.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. This is an increase from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.