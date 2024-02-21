Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,795 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $50,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ABM Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABM. StockNews.com cut ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABM Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.20.

Insider Activity at ABM Industries

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $2,010,213. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABM Industries Price Performance

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.77. 47,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,420. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.61 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

