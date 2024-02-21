Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,212,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,182 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.04% of Adtalem Global Education worth $51,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATGE. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Adtalem Global Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Blake Simpson sold 550 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $32,576.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,986 shares in the company, valued at $473,010.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Maurice Herrera sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ATGE stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.93. 38,799 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,012. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.59 and a fifty-two week high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.99.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

(Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.