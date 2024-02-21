Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of AutoNation worth $55,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 47.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.04. 65,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.26 and a 12-month high of $182.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.25.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Travisano sold 3,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.98, for a total transaction of $539,563.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,630.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

