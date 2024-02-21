Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,380 Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,860,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,380 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $81,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.34. 60,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,835. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CADE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

