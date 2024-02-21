Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,380 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 992,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,380 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.25% of Armstrong World Industries worth $71,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Sarl raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 41,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,408,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AWI traded up $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $118.43. The company had a trading volume of 83,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,448. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.09. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $118.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $312.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.44 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

In other news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $2,268,944.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,917,713.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $95.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.71.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling and wall systems in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments. The company offers suspended mineral fiber, soft fiber, fiberglass wool, and metal ceiling systems, as well as wood, wood fiber, glass-reinforced-gypsum, and felt ceiling and wall products; ceiling component products, such as ceiling perimeters and trims, as well as grid products that support drywall ceiling systems; ceilings and walls for use in commercial settings; and facade and partition products.

