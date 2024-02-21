Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,357 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 770,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $34,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 156.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 11.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 279,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Stride by 503.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 89.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at about $3,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Stride Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LRN traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 101,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $504.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.05 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stride

Stride Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.