Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,357 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 770,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,357 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $34,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 156.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 11.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 279,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 29,279 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Stride by 503.2% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 37,513 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 89.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 118,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the third quarter valued at about $3,289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.
Stride Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSE LRN traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.77. The stock had a trading volume of 101,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.26. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $69.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Stride from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Stride from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stride from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stride
Stride Profile
Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Stride
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Housing data weakens, but Toll Brothers stock is still a buy
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Boyd Gaming stock: All signs point to a significant break higher
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.