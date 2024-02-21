Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 285,883 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,693,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 285,883 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.76% of Radian Group worth $67,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 174.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 17,713 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 55.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 51,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

RDN traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 95,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,252. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.00. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $328.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 48.51%. Radian Group’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

