Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 43,316 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,543,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,316 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 2.33% of Veradigm worth $33,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 23.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Veradigm from $22.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Veradigm in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. 267,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. Veradigm Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

