Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 53,956 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,541,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,956 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $76,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 33,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

PTEN stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 1,386,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,830,528. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Patterson-UTI Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

In other news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $176,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 107,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,414.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Patterson-UTI Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.