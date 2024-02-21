Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 674,196 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,027,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,196 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $64,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Energizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Energizer by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Energizer by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Energizer by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Stock Up 0.5 %

ENR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.14. The company had a trading volume of 57,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,356. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $37.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35.

Energizer Announces Dividend

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $716.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.73 million. Energizer had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 123.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Energizer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Energizer from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Energizer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. UBS Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

About Energizer

(Free Report)

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

