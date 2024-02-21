Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of AutoNation worth $55,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 492,074 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in AutoNation by 29.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after buying an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter worth about $26,990,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,300,000 after acquiring an additional 181,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTF Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,836,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total transaction of $1,669,866.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,640,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,661 shares of company stock valued at $71,540,522 over the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.13.

AutoNation Stock Down 0.2 %

AN stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,527. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.25. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.26 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.21.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 48.76%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 19.23 EPS for the current year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

