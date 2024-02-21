Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,203,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,174 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $79,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 545.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 324,133 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 13.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,121,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,073,000 after purchasing an additional 104,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nomad Foods by 3.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 28,210 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOMD shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NOMD stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $18.31. 91,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,357. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.18. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $19.76.

Nomad Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

