Fundamental Research Analysts Give Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) a C$13.42 Price Target

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) received a C$13.42 target price from stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Laurentian cut shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Atrium Mortgage Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

Atrium Mortgage Investment Company Profile

TSE AI traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$11.09. 33,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.74. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 104.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$486.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.21.

(Get Free Report)

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.