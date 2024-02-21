Fundamental Research Analysts Give Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) a C$13.42 Price Target

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) received a C$13.42 target price from stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Laurentian cut shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.
Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a non-bank lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. The company offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.
