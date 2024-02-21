FY2023 EPS Estimates for Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Cut by Roth Capital

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tenax Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff now expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($26.55) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($24.80). The consensus estimate for Tenax Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($28.80) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Tenax Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($6.96) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.98) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $35.71 EPS.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TENX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 3.9 %

TENX stock opened at $3.99 on Monday. Tenax Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 186,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 62.43% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.