FY2024 EPS Estimates for CNH Industrial Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CNH Industrial in a report issued on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. The consensus estimate for CNH Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.58 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.99.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $17.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.96.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in CNH Industrial by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE increased its position in CNH Industrial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 75,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

