FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Cut by Cormark (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fairfax Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 16th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will earn $182.30 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $189.16. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $197.82 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FFH. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,400.00 to C$1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,650.00 to C$1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,800.00 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Fairfax Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,641.67.

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at C$1,361.73 on Monday. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$863.55 and a 12-month high of C$1,428.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.72. The stock has a market cap of C$31.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1,287.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1,206.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fairfax Financial news, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total value of C$59,400.00. In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 500 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,239.50, for a total value of C$619,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 762 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$944,499. Also, Director R. William Mcfarland sold 4,000 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.85, for a total transaction of C$59,400.00. 3.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fairfax Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $19.871 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Fairfax Financial’s previous annual dividend of $13.42. Fairfax Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.19%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

