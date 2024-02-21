FY2024 EPS Estimates for New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG) Lifted by Roth Capital

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Found Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39).

New Found Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of New Found Gold stock opened at C$4.47 on Monday. New Found Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$835.31 million, a PE ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.50.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

