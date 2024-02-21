FY2024 EPS Estimates for Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Cormark boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SAND. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $13.00 to $10.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.46.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0149 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

