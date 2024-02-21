FY2024 EPS Estimates for T-Mobile US, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for T-Mobile US in a research note issued on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chatterjee now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $8.70 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.74. The consensus estimate for T-Mobile US’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for T-Mobile US’s FY2025 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.23). T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.93.

Shares of TMUS opened at $162.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.01. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $165.95. The stock has a market cap of $192.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 77,518 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.85, for a total transaction of $32,130,913.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,905,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,895,752,057.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.95, for a total transaction of $521,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,721,624.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,241,781 shares of company stock worth $526,545,372. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

