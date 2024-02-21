Games for a Living (GFAL) Price Tops $0.0334 on Exchanges

Games for a Living (GFAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. In the last week, Games for a Living has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. One Games for a Living token can now be bought for about $0.0334 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Games for a Living has a total market capitalization of $56.67 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Games for a Living was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Games for a Living Profile

Games for a Living’s genesis date was March 13th, 2023. Games for a Living’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,694,974,021 tokens. Games for a Living’s official Twitter account is @gfal_official. Games for a Living’s official message board is medium.com/@gfal. The official website for Games for a Living is gamesforaliving.com.

Games for a Living Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Games for a Living (GFAL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Games for a Living has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,694,974,021.222451 in circulation. The last known price of Games for a Living is 0.03183438 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,315,250.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gamesforaliving.com/.”

