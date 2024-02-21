Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 102.1% in the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 147,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 74,466 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,301,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,374,000 after buying an additional 1,165,459 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,436,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,182,000 after buying an additional 340,784 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 663,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,230,000 after buying an additional 94,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $826,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

In other news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total transaction of $78,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,283,580.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,851,620.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,353 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLPI traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,156. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.59.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

