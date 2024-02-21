Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.400-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8 billion-$5.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.6 billion.

Garmin Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $122.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.79. Garmin has a 52 week low of $93.22 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The company has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $127.80.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,411,649.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Garmin by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,623 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

