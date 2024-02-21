Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,809,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 1,007,095 shares.The stock last traded at $9.29 and had previously closed at $9.32.

Garrett Motion Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $8,411,456.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares in the company, valued at $93,575,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 29,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $274,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,527,284 shares in the company, valued at $271,651,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $8,411,456.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,575,729.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,744,511 shares of company stock worth $14,454,169 over the last quarter. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Garrett Motion by 2.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 294,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers, as well as electrified vehicles; and provides automotive software solutions.

Further Reading

