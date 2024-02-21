Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Trading 5.2% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.2% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $14.01 and last traded at $14.00. Approximately 1,032,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,420,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

Specifically, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Neil P. Simpkins acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $12,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivo Jurek purchased 20,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $250,002.40. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 626,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,638,273.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTES. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,784,000 after buying an additional 3,617,020 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,300,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,069,000 after buying an additional 2,697,624 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $23,054,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $22,953,000. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 7,031,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,369,000 after buying an additional 1,689,991 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.