GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 180.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,709 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC opened at $86.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.34 billion and a PE ratio of 28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.61. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.