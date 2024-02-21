Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday. DNB Markets raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMAB. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

