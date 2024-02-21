Genmab A/S to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Genmab A/S in a report released on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Genmab A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

GMAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $28.95 on Monday. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 315.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

