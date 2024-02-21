Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,153 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,738 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the third quarter valued at approximately $618,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Gentex by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Gentex by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Gentex by 149.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gentex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,786,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,450. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In other news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNTX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Gentex

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

