Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Gentherm had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $366.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Gentherm updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Gentherm Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on THRM. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Argus cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Gentherm by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,849 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 28.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,085 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Gentherm by 9.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

