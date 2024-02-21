Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth approximately $190,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC opened at $144.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.21. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $181.37.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.73%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

