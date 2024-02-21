GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,350,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 1,062,289 shares.The stock last traded at $35.54 and had previously closed at $36.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. Bank of America lowered GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on GFL Environmental from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.23.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -11.36%.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at $172,545,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,141,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,893,000 after buying an additional 5,655,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,543,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,396,000 after buying an additional 4,490,164 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1,143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,811,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,304,000 after buying an additional 2,585,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,465,000 after buying an additional 1,670,653 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading

