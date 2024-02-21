Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.57-$4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.570-4.820 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries Stock Performance

ROCK stock traded down $9.88 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.31. 248,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,643. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.20. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $44.98 and a 52 week high of $87.40.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $328.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Gibraltar Industries by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 32,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,819,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 60,950 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,204,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Get Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.