Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.920-3.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Gildan Activewear also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.92-3.07 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Edward Jones cut shares of Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Gildan Activewear Stock Down 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

NYSE:GIL opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $37.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,337,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 115.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,602,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,775 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 85.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,191,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,107 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 6,659.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 872,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 859,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 25.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,457,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $92,318,000 after purchasing an additional 490,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

Further Reading

