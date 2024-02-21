Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $33.87, but opened at $35.18. Gildan Activewear shares last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 233,931 shares traded.

The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIL shares. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.41.

Institutional Trading of Gildan Activewear

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 29.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

