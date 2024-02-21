Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.92-3.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$3.196-3.291 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.27 billion. Gildan Activewear also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.920-3.070 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.41.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.32. The company had a trading volume of 862,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,114. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.63. Gildan Activewear has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $37.65.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.35 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,103,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,681,000 after buying an additional 281,095 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7,589.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,072 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,893,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,446,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,618,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

