Glenview Trust co Acquires 361 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Glenview Trust co grew its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,446,000. Loews Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Loews Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after acquiring an additional 47,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $742,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of LNG stock opened at $161.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.30 and a 12-month high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.44%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.70.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

