Glenview Trust co Has $313,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Glenview Trust co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 457.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

